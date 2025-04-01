1 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
[ubermenu config_id="main" menu="66089"]
1 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis – € 925,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis - € 925

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and natural beauty in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment, nestled in the prestigious Altos de la Quinta, Benahavís. Offering panoramic views of the mountains, sea, and golf course, this home provides a serene and picturesque retreat. Expansive sliding glass doors flood the spacious living area with natural light, seamlessly connecting the interior to the breathtaking surroundings. The sleek, modern kitchen is designed for both functionality and style, featuring a chic marble island—perfect for cooking while admiring the views. The master… See full property details

Apartment

Benahavís, Málaga

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 925,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benahavis - € 925,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Early morning counter-terrorism raid in Barcelona: ‘Several arrests’ of Hezbollah-linked cell in heart of the city

Next Story

Getting close? The UK insists a deal with the Spain on Gibraltar must ‘respect the Rock’s sovereignty and the UK military base’

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop