Early morning counter-terrorism raid in Barcelona: ‘Several arrests’ of Hezbollah-linked cell in heart of the city

AN anti-terrorist operation in Barcelona’s Eixample district was launched on Tuesday morning.

The Guardia Civil was targeting members of a Hezbollah-linked organisation occupying an apartment on Calle Valencia at 5am on Tuesday morning.

At least three people suspected of acquiring material to send to Middle East war zones have been arrested, according to El Periodico.

Early morning terror raid was carried out in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Additional materials and documentation relevant to the investigation has also been seized.

The operation is part of a wider investigation in Barcelona ordered by the National Court.

It comes after three people linked to Hezbollah were arrested in connection to the investigation in July last year.

They were accused of being linked to a logistical group involved in building more than 1,000 suicide drones.

However, two of those arrested have since been released on bail, while the other remains in custody.

Catalan authorities have maintained the level four anti-terrorism alert in the city.

The UK government, on its foreign travel advice website, warned travellers there is a ‘high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals.’