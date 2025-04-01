Barcelona’s Montjuic will be transformed by these three major projects

FOR the centenary commemoration of the 1929 International Exposition on the Montjuic, plans for three monumental halls have been presented.

These proposals offer a glimpse into the first phase of the total renovation of Barcelona’s iconic Montjuic hill complex.

The proposals approach the renovation from three different perspectives. The first plan focuses on the construction of the Multifunctional Palace and the renovation of the current Communications Palace. It was designed by architects Smiljan Radic, Miquel Marine nuñez, Beatriz Borque and Cesar Rueada Bonet.

Design of the Multifunctional Palace by Smiljan Radic, Miquel Marine Nunez, Beatriz Borque, Cesar Rueda Bonet

The second plan proposes the construction of the new Barcelona Conference Centre in the current Alfonso XIII Palace. It was made by Forgas Architectes, Arquitectura Sideral and Alvaro Fernandez Garcia. The winning proposal includes a garden courtyard, an exhibition hall and an auditorium with space for 2025 people.

Design of the Barcelona Conference Center by Forgas Arquitectes, Arquitectura Sideral, Alvaro Fernandez Garcia

The third plan focuses on the remodelling of the dress palace and proposes the future development of the innovation centre of the trade fair institution. The plan was drawn up by Bjarke Ingels Group and MIAS Arquitectura. The building will be surrounded by green, with the entrance being the current columns of the Plaza España.

Design for the innovation centre by Bjarke Ingels Group, MIAS Arquitectura

Barcelona council’s Commission for the Centenary has released images of the winning architectural projects. With sustainability in mind, the plans will transform Montjuïc, as they blend modernity with the historical surroundings.

The construction of the three halls will define the first phase of the renovation of the iconic city landmark. The city council says that the ultimate goal is to construct a cutting-edge urban exhibition space for the 21st century.

The winners were selected by a jury made up of five experts and chaired by architect Josep Lluis Mateo.

Important criteria were the optimisation of the exhibition facilities, to update them and make them more flexible and versatile, with efficiency and sustainability in mind.

From an energy point of view, the new buildings would be entirely self-sufficient thanks to the reduction of consumption through high-efficiency installations and energy-producing aerothermal and geothermal systems.

Construction of this first phase will start at the beginning of 2026 and is scheduled to be completed in 2029.

The completion would coincide with the celebration of the centenary of the 1929 International Expo. The total first phase of the project is estimated to cost €255 million.

For the second phase of the project, a new architectural competition will be launched for the remodelling of the Palacio de las Comunicaciones. Trade fair activities will continue throughout the renovation.