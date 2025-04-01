Heavy demand leads to extra Lady Gaga concert being added in Spain

STRONG demand from Lady Gaga’s Spanish fans has led to an extra date being added to her ‘Mayhem Ball’ tour.

The performer declared two dates at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi last week, namely October 28 and 29.

Now her fans will be able to enjoy a Halloween party at the same venue with promoters Live Nation announcing an October 31 gig.

It will Lady Gaga’s first visit to Spain since 2018 when he she played two concerts at the Palau Sant Jordi.

Her worldwide tour follows the release of her sixth studio album, ‘Mayhem’, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard charts.

It’s the first time she’s going on the road since her ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour in 2022.

Pre-sale for the Barcelona gigs started at 10am on Tuesday with general sales commencing this Thursday at noon with prices starting at €55.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said in a statement.

“There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.”

“With the ‘Mayhem Ball’, I wanted to create a different kind of experience, something more intimate, closer, more connected, that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”