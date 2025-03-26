26 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Mar, 2025 @ 15:47
··
1 min read

Lady Gaga is coming to Spain as part of ‘The Mayhem Ball’ tour

by
Lady Gaga is coming to Spain as part of 'The Mayhem Ball' tour
LADY GAGA IN NEW YORK CITY, MARCH

POP superstar Lady Gaga is bringing her ‘Mayhem Ball’ tour to Spain this autumn.

The tour follows the release of her sixth studio album, ‘Mayhem’, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard charts.

It’s the first time she’s going on the road since her ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour in 2022.

READ MORE:

LADY GAGA AT THE GRAMMY’S, FEB 2025(Cordon Press image)

Lady Gaga will perform at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi on October 28 and 29.

In late September and early October, she’s got dates at London’s O2 Arena and the Co-op Arena in Manchester.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said in a statement.

“There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows.”

“With the ‘Mayhem Ball’, I wanted to create a different kind of experience, something more intimate, closer, more connected, that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

In a post on Instagram, Gaga revealed that she wasn’t planning on touring this year but ‘the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going’.

She added: “We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums, and honestly, I can’t wait.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Killer’ of much-loved US priest in Malaga is arrested after months-long search

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop