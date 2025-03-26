‘Killer’ of much-loved US priest in Malaga is arrested after months-long search

THE SEARCH for the murderer of a much-loved US priest in Malaga has ended after police made an arrest.

Policia Nacional agents have arrested a 40-year-old Spanish man on suspicion of the murder of US priest, Richard Gross.

The 80-year-old was found dead in January after coming to Malaga on holiday.

It follows the arrest of a 27-year-old Moroccan in February as an accessory to murder after ‘keeping watch’ during the attack.

Although the killer was quickly identified by homicide agents, they did not locate him, leading a European Arrest Warrant to be issued.

Though it was believed the man had left Spain, he was found during a routine police check in Sevilla on Tuesday, March 25.

A police investigation has concluded the men attacked Gross as he was arriving at his holiday apartment on Malaga’s Calle Viento.

The priest died by asphyxiation, after which the suspects stole his belongings and fled the scene.

Gross, reportedly beloved by his community, arrived in Malaga on January 20, the same day he was killed.

He planned to spend a week in the city, before going on a cruise along the Costa del Sol.

The American had left his parish in central Boston,Our Lady of Good Voyage, for his holiday.

He was known as a ‘friendly’ and ‘pleasant’ man who ‘had time for everyone’ and gave classes at local schools and universities.

Following his death, locals claimed they felt the increase in tourist lets made their neighbourhoods a ‘target’ to thieves, making them feel at risk.