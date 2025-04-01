Spanish government grants nearly 300 million euros for renewables and tech projects 

NEARLY 300 million euros in subsidies will be given to 34 green and renewable projects in Spain.

The money will come from Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

The vast majority of the money, around 200 million euros, will go to a project for the production of silicon ingots and wafers by Sunwafe in Asturias.

The materials produced at that plant will be used to make electronic circuits. It is seen as the backbone of semiconductor fabrication, a vital component for electronic devices.

READ MORE:

The rest of the money will serve as support for the manufacturing and assembly of electrolysers for green hydrogen production and wind power components.

Seven projects that will receive support are companies that make solar panels. Four allocations are related to energy storage, and one is for heat pump manufacturing.

The funding is part of the government’s plan to transform the Spanish economy, and make it more green and renewable (PERTE).

It is also aligned with the REPowerEU Plan and the Net-Zero Industry Act proposed by the European Commission in Brussels.

The projects and companies that will receive the support are spread across 12 autonomous communities, including the Basque Country, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia, Galicia, Castile and Leon, Canary Islands, Catalonia, Navarre, Valencian Community, Asturias, Extremadura and Madrid.