2 Apr, 2025
2 Apr, 2025 @ 14:30
Fake plumber pulls out gun and assaults elderly couple during failed eviction bid at Valencia home

A DEVIOUS landlady is being investigated for hiring a man to violently evict an elderly couple from her flat in Gandia(Valencia province).

The Policia Nacional have arrested a 33-year-old who pretended to be a plumber and assaulted one of the residents.

He’s been charged with violent robbery, intimidation with a firearm, coercion, and the illegal possession of weapons.

SEIZED ITEMS FROM ‘PLUMBER’

The man duped the elderly tenants in late March to gain entry by saying he needed to check on some water leaks.

Once inside, he pointed a gun at the woman- demanding that she and her husband leave the flat.

She was then beaten and fell to the ground, while the aggressor continued making threats.

A neighbour called the police to say a man with a gun was hitting somebody.

Officers intercepted the intruder during his escape, clutching the keys to the flat as well as a stolen mobile phone.

The detainee- who has a criminal record- was found to be carrying a plastic Policia Nacional badge and a security guard ID, as well as gear to forcibly open doors and a gun with two bullets.

Investigations revealed that he had been hired by the property owner to execute an eviction, and she is now also being investigated.

Alex Trelinski

