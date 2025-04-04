4 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torre de la Horadada with pool – € 365,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torre de la Horadada with pool - € 365

A brand new project of contemporary style apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and each apartment boasting their own private swimming pool located in Torre de la Horadada (Alicante), situated 750 metres from the beautiful beaches of Playa de las Villas and Playa de las Higuericas, and close to all amenities. The complex consists of ground floor apartments with a private garden including front and rear terraces, and top floor apartments with a rooftop solarium, with the choice of 2 or 3 bedrooms options with 2 bathrooms. Each property includes a private swimming pool, in the private… See full property details

Apartment

Torre de la Horadada, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 365,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torre de la Horadada with pool - € 365,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain is threatened by an ‘avalanche’ of cheap Asian imports after Trump’s tariff tornado

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop