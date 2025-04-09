John George murder suspect is extradited to Spain: 26-year-old was arrested in Portugal

A MAN suspected of murdering Belfast father-of-two John George on the Costa Blanca last December has been extradited to Spain from Portugal.

Jonathan ‘Jonny’ Alan Smyth, 26, was named in international arrest warrants, having fled Spain following Mr. George’s disappearance in December.

Smyth- from County Antrim- reportedly went to Asia and the Middle East before ending up in Portugal.

He was staying in an Airbnb apartment with his girlfriend in Braga when he was arrested on April 25.

Smyth appeared before the Guimarães Court of Appeal two days later where he said he would not oppose extradition.

The Sunday World newspaper has reported that he was driven over the Portugal-Spain border to a prison in Badajoz last weekend.

That was ahead of a pending transfer to Alicante Province and an appearance before a Torrevieja judge who is in charge of investigating the murder.

A 32-year-old Czech national was arrested and bailed in January as an alleged accomplice in the crime.

John George’s body was found on January 7 close to a road in Rojales, near Torrevieja.

The 37-year-old had been stripped naked and stabbed in the legs to disable him before being shot.

John’s family reported him missing in mid-December after he went on holiday to Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa.