14 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orba with pool garage – € 490,000

by
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orba with pool garage - € 490

Lovely family home set in the district L´Aspre in Orba, a peaceful residential area next to the Seguili mountain range with views to the valley, mountains and the sea in the distance. The villa has been refurbished in a cheerful rustic style that immediately provides a comfortable feeling enhanced by the generous spaces. A large entrance area guides to the lounge with chimney with an adjacent high ceiled diner, office and a bedroom. Another diner lies right next to the independent, fully equipped kitchen. The primary bedroom features a dressing room with large cabinets and a double bathroom… See full property details

Villa

Orba, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 490,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orba with pool garage - € 490,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Body of missing US banker Grant Barr washes up on a Costa del Sol beach

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop