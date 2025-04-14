3 bedroom Villa for sale in Orba with pool garage – € 490,000

Lovely family home set in the district L´Aspre in Orba, a peaceful residential area next to the Seguili mountain range with views to the valley, mountains and the sea in the distance. The villa has been refurbished in a cheerful rustic style that immediately provides a comfortable feeling enhanced by the generous spaces. A large entrance area guides to the lounge with chimney with an adjacent high ceiled diner, office and a bedroom. Another diner lies right next to the independent, fully equipped kitchen. The primary bedroom features a dressing room with large cabinets and a double bathroom… See full property details

Villa

Orba, Alicante

3 beds 3 baths

€ 490,000