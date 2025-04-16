Trump tries to say ‘make America great again’ in Spanish – how does he compare to the average expat in Spain?

DONALD Trump tried to speak Spanish in an interview with Fox News yesterday when he was asked to say make America great again.

The host, Rachel Campos-Duffy, who has Mexican parents herself, taught Trump how to say the phrase that has become the name for his followers in the States.

While discussing his iconic slogan, Campos-Duffy took the opportunity to give Trump a language lesson.

“Mister President, I would like to teach you how to say ‘Let’s Make America Great Again’ in Spanish,” she offered. “Vamos a hacer America grande otra vez.”

WATCH: @RCamposDuffy teaches President Trump how to say “MAGA” in Spanish during their exclusive sit-down interview. pic.twitter.com/9QQNwaXXX2 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 15, 2025

“America grande otra vez,” Trump replied in Spanish, which basically translates to ‘America great again’.

Although he may not have said the phrase perfectly, he still gave it his best shot.

Trump told the host that his goal is to ‘Make America Great Again’, and that achieving it is ‘so easy’.

He also detailed where the country would be headed if he wasn’t elected president again.

Trump said that ‘the country was going to fail’ if he didn’t win, ‘maybe even worse with all that stuff they made you believe,’ Trump stated.

The interview comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions caused by Trump.



Last week, he imposed tariffs on more than 50 countries and regions, shaking up the worldwide trade system.

According to Trump, the tariffs on other countries will result in ‘more wealth’ for Americans as well as the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs.