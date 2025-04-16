16 Apr, 2025
5 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni – € 520,000

Discover the perfect retreat in Calonge! This charming detached house, located in a quiet urbanization, offers you the opportunity to enjoy sea views and an unrivaled Mediterranean lifestyle. With 244 m² built and 198 m² usable, this versatile property has a HUT tourist license, making it ideal for both permanent residence and rental. The interior of the main house welcomes you with a cozy living room with fireplace, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, a large living room with direct access to the garden will allow you to enjoy unforgettable moments outdoors. The beautiful garden… See full property details

Villa

Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 520,000

