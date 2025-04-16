No joke: Win two pairs of tickets for comedian David Walliams by joining the growing Olive Press club online

THE Olive Press is giving away four tickets to see comedian David Walliams in Gibraltar later this month.

The sometimes-controversial Little Britain star is rocking up at the Rock on April 24 and all registered Olive Press users will be in with a chance of being in the audience.

The winners will be selected this weekend, so if you’re not already signed up with the Olive Press – which you can do by clicking here – now is the time to do it.

Once signed up, you’ll be able to enter all Olive Press competitions and take advantage of our many giveaways and special offers.

READ MORE: Trump tries to say ‘make America great again’ in Spanish – how does he compare to the average expat in Spain?

Walliams will appear in the ‘An Evening with’ format, which will include a mixture of stand-up and Q&A with the audience in Europa Sports Arena.

The event has been billed as a ‘prelude’ to November’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival and a new government strategy to focus on cultural events on the Rock.

Walliams rose to fame with the irreverent sketch show Little Britain before becoming one of the UK’s most successful children’s writers, with his books selling millions worldwide.

READ MORE: IN PICTURES: Don’t be alarmed Americans! Spain’s Semana Santa processions are in full swing – and they’re NOT the KKK

Known for his playful humour and larger-than-life characters in his earlier career, he has also gone on to become a firm favourite among the nation’s children too.

Walliams has also served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, and his charitable work—including long-distance swims for Sport Relief—has earned him a number of plaudits.

He was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to charity and the arts.