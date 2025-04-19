New rule for drivers in Spain over 65-years-old: All you need to know

SPAIN’S DGT Traffic Authority has introduced more rigorous tests for senior motorists renewing driving licences

As before, more frequent renewals including medical and aptitude tests kick in from the age of 65, when a licence is extended for a further five years as opposed to a decade leading up to 65.

From 70 years, renewals are done every two years.

Reflexes, eyesight, mobility, and responsiveness decrease with age, which can increase the risk of accidents, with 26% of fatal accidents in 2022 involving people aged 65 and over.

That’s despite the age group representing only 16.5% of registered drivers, therefore indicating a higher proportion of accidents compared to other age groups.

Those figures have prompted the DGT to extend its medical and psychological testing to ensure that older drivers are still fit to drive.

These tests will measure visual ability (visual acuity control and detection of night vision problems), reflexes and motor coordination (reaction tests to assess responsiveness in traffic situations), and cognitive status (analysing if there are signs of cognitive impairment that may affect decision-making at the wheel).

They will also analyse cardiovascular and neurological problems to see if a motorist suffers from conditions that may put them and other drivers at risk.

In other words, if somebody has a neurodegenerative disease or a serious cardiovascular issue, their driving licence might not be renewed.

Tests will continue to be carried out as before at DGT approved medical centres.

If there is an issue, the DGT has the power to totally refuse a renewal, or to issue a limited licences that may restrict the holder to daytime driving only and a bar on using major highways.

Medical tests also might have to be taken more frequently.

The changes have caused some controversy over how to balance road safety with mobility for the elderly.