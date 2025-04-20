20 Apr, 2025
20 Apr, 2025 @ 10:10
Ethical tourism? Visitors to Spain can opt for THIS low-cost alternative to tourist apartments

VISITORS to Spain can enjoy their holidays with a clearer conscience by choosing accommodation that doesn’t contribute to the country’s growing housing crisis.

As protests against tourist apartments continue to rock major cities across Spain, savvy travellers are being urged to try a guilt-free alternative: university housing that would otherwise stand empty during summer months.

The surge in properties being converted to tourist lets has sparked outrage among locals who blame so-called ‘vulture funds’ for snapping up housing stock and pushing rental prices beyond the reach of ordinary Spaniards. 

In the historic centre of Malaga nearly half (42%) of properties are tourist apartments, while in the neighbouring Barrio La Merced it’s a staggering 69%.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, the percentage stands at 43%.

These stats led to nationwide protests two weeks ago that saw hundreds of thousands of people marching for affordable housing.

Tourism expert Lily Smith from UniversityRooms.com explained: “While many of us want to enjoy Spain this summer, few would want to feel that our holiday was depriving local people of vital housing or pushing the price of rental homes beyond their budgets.”

In popular expat regions like Andalucia, university rooms offer an ethical and budget-friendly option for visitors. 

The Residencia Universitaria Alberto Jimenez Fraud in Malaga features 90 apartments with ensuite bathrooms, living rooms and kitchenettes with prices that don’t change even during August.

Other options include Madrid’s Abay Moncloa residencia, and Barcelona’s premium BLAU Student Housing with air-conditioned studio apartments.

This alternative accommodation option comes as Spain continues to be the most popular holiday destination for British tourists, with over 18 million UK visitors last year alone.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

