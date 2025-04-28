Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez refuses to speculate on cause of the unprecedented blackout and urges the public to behave ‘responsibly’

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has refused to rule out ‘any possibility’ for what was behind the massive nationwide power cut.

Speaking at La Moncloa after chairing a meeting of the Security Council, Sanchez explained that a ‘strong oscillation’ in the European electricity system early in the day triggered the collapse of the grid across the Iberian Peninsula and areas of southern France.

“Still today, the causes are being studied,” Sanchez said. “It is better not to speculate.”

The Prime Minister said that no hypothesis was being ruled out, but he refused to comment on the widespread rumours of a possible cyberattack.

Instead he urged citizens to rely only on official sources of information and avoid spreading unverified reports of ‘dubious origin’.

He added that the public should take three main precautions in the coming hours: reduce travel to the minimum necessary, follow only official communications, and to use mobile phones responsibly.

By this he explained that people should only make brief calls and phone emergency services via 112 only when strictly necessary.

“We are going to go through some critical hours until electricity is restored. We need to keep calls short and use the networks responsibly,” he said, warning that telephone networks could become overloaded as people try to contact loved ones.

Sanchez acknowledged the serious disruption caused across the country and assured that all relevant public authorities had activated protocols to support those affected.

Three regions — Andalucía, Extremadura and Madrid — have formally requested the activation of Level Three civil protection status, the highest level possible.

The national government will now assume direct management of the emergency.

He confirmed that hydroelectric power plants have now resumed operations, a key step in stabilising the supply, while he hoped would return comprehensively ‘soon’.

Sanchez said he has been in close communication with the Royal Household, parliamentary groups, European Union partners, and NATO as the situation has developed.

He also thanked France and Morocco for their cooperation in helping restore power in some northern and southern regions of Spain.

In particular, he expressed gratitude for their ‘solidarity’, noting that France had also been affected by the blackout in its southern territories.

Sanchez opened his remarks by framing the incident as originating within the ‘European electricity system’, and ended his brief address — lasting just over seven minutes — without taking questions from journalists.

He concluded by announcing that the National Security Council would reconvene at 7pm to continue managing the crisis.

“Our priority is to work so that we can return to normality as soon as possible,” Sánchez underlined.