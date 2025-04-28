Power cut latest: All medium and long distance trains in Spain cancelled for today but air traffic operating ‘normally’

SPAIN’S Transport Minister Oscar Puente has advised train passengers that ‘it is not expected that medium and long-distance trains will resume service today.’

It means that everyone who had plans to take the train today should find alternative arrangements.



He adds: “We are working to ensure that, once the power supply is restored, we can resume these services, which will no longer be possible today.”

However the news is better for employees stuck in offices or places of work.

READ MORE: Massive power cut in Iberia caused by ‘rare’ atmospheric phenomenon in Spain – Portuguese electricity operato

“For short distance commuter trains, the goal is to restore them within two hours of power being restored,” the minister added separately.

Air traffic is operating normally across Spain’s airports, despite a 20% reduction in flights as a precaution due to telecommunications issues.

Airports in the Balearic and Canary Islands have not been affected by the power cuts, while the rest are relying on emergency generators to keep things running.

READ MORE: ‘A blackout of this magnitude can only be caused by a cyberattack’: Is a hostile actor really to blame for Spain’s unprecedented blackout?

Meanwhile, Spain’s Red Energetica, which operates the national grid has announced that ‘the recovery of the electricity supply is progressing in different areas of the country.’

Power is now available once again in parts of Catalunya, Aragon, the Basque Country, Galicia, Asturias, Navarre, Castile and Leon, Extremadura and Andalucia.

“We continue working in coordination with companies in the sector to gradually restore service throughout the peninsula,” the company added.