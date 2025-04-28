28 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 Apr, 2025 @ 18:01
·
1 min read

Power cut latest: All medium and long distance trains in Spain cancelled for today but air traffic operating ‘normally’

by
Spain scraps free public transport for 2025 - but these discounts will still be available

SPAIN’S Transport Minister Oscar Puente has advised train passengers that ‘it is not expected that medium and long-distance trains will resume service today.’

It means that everyone who had plans to take the train today should find alternative arrangements.

He adds: “We are working to ensure that, once the power supply is restored, we can resume these services, which will no longer be possible today.”

However the news is better for employees stuck in offices or places of work.

READ MORE: Massive power cut in Iberia caused by ‘rare’ atmospheric phenomenon in Spain – Portuguese electricity operato

“For short distance commuter trains, the goal is to restore them within two hours of power being restored,” the minister added separately.

Air traffic is operating normally across Spain’s airports, despite a 20% reduction in flights as a precaution due to telecommunications issues.

Airports in the Balearic and Canary Islands have not been affected by the power cuts, while the rest are relying on emergency generators to keep things running.

READ MORE: ‘A blackout of this magnitude can only be caused by a cyberattack’: Is a hostile actor really to blame for Spain’s unprecedented blackout?

Meanwhile, Spain’s Red Energetica, which operates the national grid has announced that ‘the recovery of the electricity supply is progressing in different areas of the country.’

Power is now available once again in parts of Catalunya, Aragon, the Basque Country, Galicia, Asturias, Navarre, Castile and Leon, Extremadura and Andalucia.

“We continue working in coordination with companies in the sector to gradually restore service throughout the peninsula,” the company added.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A MASSIVE blackout has plunged much of Spain — and parts of Portugal — into darkness today.
Previous Story

Massive power cut in Iberia caused by ‘rare’ atmospheric phenomenon in Spain – Portuguese electricity operator

Latest from Lead

Go toTop