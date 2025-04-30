30 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Lo Pagan – € 149,000

by
2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Lo Pagan - € 149

Welcome to this fantastic apartment in an unbeatable location, it's in Lo Pagán just 20 meters from the beach!. The house is completely renovated, exterior and very bright, located on the first floor with a large terrace. The house is distributed in a beautiful living-dining room, fully furnished and equipped kitchen, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 1 modern and functional bathroom with shower tray. From the living room and master bedroom you access the terrace. It is sold furnished and with air conditioning. All furniture is brad new. Surrounded by necessary services: restaurants,… See full property details

Beach Apartment

Lo Pagan, Murcia

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 149,000

2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Lo Pagan - € 149,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Chaos continues: Housing problems in Spain not solved as tourist rental law comes into force, writes Property Insider Adam Neale

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop