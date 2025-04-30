2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Lo Pagan – € 149,000

Welcome to this fantastic apartment in an unbeatable location, it's in Lo Pagán just 20 meters from the beach!. The house is completely renovated, exterior and very bright, located on the first floor with a large terrace. The house is distributed in a beautiful living-dining room, fully furnished and equipped kitchen, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 1 modern and functional bathroom with shower tray. From the living room and master bedroom you access the terrace. It is sold furnished and with air conditioning. All furniture is brad new. Surrounded by necessary services: restaurants,… See full property details

Beach Apartment

Lo Pagan, Murcia

2 beds 1 baths

€ 149,000