3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Javea / Xabia with pool – € 380,000

Very well kept ground floor dúplex apartment comprising of 2 floors. On the ground floor there is an independent kitchen along with bright living/dining room with direct access to a private terrace, where you can enjoy delicious alfresco meals and relaxing moments with views of the communal gardens. In addition, the ground floor has a guest toilet while on the upper level there are 3 spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms (one of them en-suite). This complex offers a communal pool and garden, ideal to enjoy in summer. The apartment is in a perfect location, close to the international… See full property details

Apartment

Javea / Xàbia, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 380,000

