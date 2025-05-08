4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Almunecar – € 295,000

Semi-detached in Fuentes of Almuñecar, communal pool Spacious and beautiful semi-detached house, measuring 120m² plus a 22m² terrace, very well maintained, located in a lovely and private residential complex called Fuentes de Almuñécar. It is approximately 3 km from Almuñecar and just 5 minutes from one of the most charming beaches (El Tesorillo). There is a flight of stairs to access the house, and the house is distributed across three split levels. The ground floor has a 22m² terrace with a fountain. Upon entering the house, you will find the living-dining room, a fully equipped… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Almuñécar, Granada

4 beds 2 baths

€ 295,000