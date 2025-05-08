8 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Almunecar – € 295,000

by
4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Almunecar - € 295

Semi-detached in Fuentes of Almuñecar, communal pool Spacious and beautiful semi-detached house, measuring 120m² plus a 22m² terrace, very well maintained, located in a lovely and private residential complex called Fuentes de Almuñécar. It is approximately 3 km from Almuñecar and just 5 minutes from one of the most charming beaches (El Tesorillo). There is a flight of stairs to access the house, and the house is distributed across three split levels. The ground floor has a 22m² terrace with a fountain. Upon entering the house, you will find the living-dining room, a fully equipped… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

Almuñécar, Granada

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 295,000

4 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Almunecar - € 295,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Woman, 45, who ploughed into pedestrians on Fuengirola beach front tells court she ‘doesn’t remember a thing’

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop