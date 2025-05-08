Woman, 45, who ploughed into pedestrians on Fuengirola beach front tells court she ‘doesn’t remember a thing’

THE 45-year-old woman who killed two people and injured at least ten more after crashing her car onto a busy seafront terrace in Fuengirola has told a court she ‘remembers nothing’ of the tragic Holy Thursday night.

The woman, an Iranian national living in Spain with her husband and two children, is accused of ploughing her SUV through a restaurant terrace at high speed on April 17, just after 9.30pm.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old pedestrian from Sevilla, died instantly after being struck.

Her own front-seat passenger, another Iranian woman aged 47, also suffered fatal injuries.

The mangled car shows the forces involved in the crash. (Photo: @fuengirolasequeja)

The crash happened on the Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana, when the Nissan Qashqai the woman was driving suddenly lost control, crashed into a building corner, and then plowed through the terrace of Pizzeria Don Santiago.

Several tables and chairs were flung into the air as diners screamed and ran for cover.

Among the injured were a baby and three men aged between 42 and 50, three of whom were seriously hurt.

When breathalysed at the scene, the woman tested positive for alcohol.

However, in court this week, she claimed to have no recollection of the incident and even denied being the driver.

She also told the judge she held an international driving licence – though judicial sources confirmed this would not be legally valid in Spain.

The woman, who has now been placed in preventive detention without bail, is facing a slew of charges, including: two counts of homicide, three counts of injury, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a licence.

The investigation is being led by the Court of Instruction Number 4 of Fuengirola, and sources close to the court told EFE news agency that the woman appeared to be in a ‘state of shock’ during the crash.