15 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 May, 2025 @ 15:27
···
1 min read

Whale attacks on boats reduced by 40% last year in Gibraltar Strait

by
An image of the entangled orca. (credit: Sea Shepherd France)

ORCA attacks in the Strait of Gibraltar reduced 40% last summer when compared to 2023. 

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the area between the Gulf of Cadiz and the Gibraltar Strait, the site of most orca attacks, calmed significantly last year. 

They say the reduction is due to sailors following a series of recommendations set out by the government body. 

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘You could feel the power’: Sailor’s ‘nerve-wracking’ encounter with an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar

NERVE-WRACKING: Ilona Skorobogatova’s vessel was bumped by an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar. PHOTO: The Olive Press

These included only sailing in areas previously indicated by ministry technicians, travelling near the coast, not stopping boats on the water and moving away from orcas if they are stopped. 

Alberto Lopez, spokesperson for conservation group Orca Atlantica said: “100% of dangerous situations can be avoided simply by sailing in shallow water, following the ministry’s map and keeping away if warned of orca presence without making harsh, fast movements.

“If you stop, play with it, they come, put their head under and push the rudder until it breaks.” 

In the case that the orcas approach and touch the vessel, the best course of action is to travel towards the coast to shallow waters. 

“The most appropriate course of action is looking for a safe place before possible hits and brusque movements occur that could lead to injuries or falls into the water,” Lopez said. 

Vessels should move away from the animals to avoid ‘death, harm or annoyance’ to the orcas. 

They also advised taking a photo of any orcas that attack or knock boats to orcas@sasemar.es so that the ministry can identify them. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Scientists are attaching cameras to orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar amid growing yachtie anger over dangerous ‘interactions’

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Quirónsalud Marbella: A Pioneer in Private Healthcare in Andalusia with the Introduction of PTeye for Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery

Latest from Animals

Go toTop