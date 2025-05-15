Whale attacks on boats reduced by 40% last year in Gibraltar Strait

ORCA attacks in the Strait of Gibraltar reduced 40% last summer when compared to 2023.

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the area between the Gulf of Cadiz and the Gibraltar Strait, the site of most orca attacks, calmed significantly last year.

They say the reduction is due to sailors following a series of recommendations set out by the government body.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘You could feel the power’: Sailor’s ‘nerve-wracking’ encounter with an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar

NERVE-WRACKING: Ilona Skorobogatova’s vessel was bumped by an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar. PHOTO: The Olive Press

These included only sailing in areas previously indicated by ministry technicians, travelling near the coast, not stopping boats on the water and moving away from orcas if they are stopped.

Alberto Lopez, spokesperson for conservation group Orca Atlantica said: “100% of dangerous situations can be avoided simply by sailing in shallow water, following the ministry’s map and keeping away if warned of orca presence without making harsh, fast movements.

“If you stop, play with it, they come, put their head under and push the rudder until it breaks.”

In the case that the orcas approach and touch the vessel, the best course of action is to travel towards the coast to shallow waters.

“The most appropriate course of action is looking for a safe place before possible hits and brusque movements occur that could lead to injuries or falls into the water,” Lopez said.

Vessels should move away from the animals to avoid ‘death, harm or annoyance’ to the orcas.

They also advised taking a photo of any orcas that attack or knock boats to orcas@sasemar.es so that the ministry can identify them.

READ MORE: WATCH: Scientists are attaching cameras to orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar amid growing yachtie anger over dangerous ‘interactions’