2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Marbella with pool garage – € 368,000

Fantastic apartment with open panoramic views for sale in Marbella. This apartment is in an excellent location as it is close to everything: the centre, shopping centres, schools, supermarkets and also has easy access to the motorway. It has a constructed area of 90m2 and 13m2 of terraces and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a balcony with sea views. The second bedroom is also a good size and has views to the ‘La Concha’ mountain. It comprises a kitchen with utility room, a living-dining room with direct access to the terrace with… See full property details

Apartment

Marbella, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 368,000