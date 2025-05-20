Tips and road rules for campervans and caravans in Spain this summer

SUMMER holidays are approaching, the sunshine is here, and what better way to explore Spain than a road trip in your motorhome or caravan.

Not only does this style of travelling help you keep within budgets, saving costs on accommodation, but you’re in complete control of your itinerary and how fast and far you travel.

Rather than zooming past picturesque villages on the train, you can pull into a cafeteria for a long, relaxing lunch. And if you find a campsite with the perfect view, you can choose to stop right there and set up with a book and beer for the rest of the day.

READ MORE: Caravanning Alicante: Spain’s unmissable fair for all things caravanning is all set for Alicante

The Guardia Civil has recently shared some traffic guidelines for travelling in a motorhome or caravan this summer, saying you should ‘drive with caution, taking into account the speed, size and weight of the vehicle.’

Passengers

In a campervan, passengers can stay in the living area during motion, so long as they have seatbelts on. But passengers can not remain in the living area of caravans.

Inspección Técnica de Vehículos

The caravan’s weight also determines whether it will pass the MOT. If it exceeds 750kgs, it will have to pass the first MOT six years after registration, and every two years thereafter. If it doesn’t reach this limit, it’s exempt. The hitch must have an inertia brake on caravans over 750kgs.

For motorhomes, the first MOT is after 4 years and then every two years until they reach 10 years of age.

Extra advice for your perfect summer road trip

Choose your destination in advance and use campsites or designated parking areas for these vehicles for safety reasons.

Bring a repair tool kit, a power connector and emergency cables, as well as basic hygiene items. Make sure you have insurance that covers you against unforeseen events on the road.

READ MORE: