17 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Jan, 2025 @ 13:30
··
1 min read

Caravanning Alicante: Spain’s unmissable fair for all things caravanning is all set for Alicante

by
Caravaning 4

IT’S finally here! The great caravanning family is coming together once again for the most important event in the Levante region. Caravanning Alicante is back!

And this year, it’s bigger and better than ever, packed with exciting new developments, thanks to the booming caravanning sector. Get ready for the 32nd edition of Spain’s second-largest caravanning fair, taking place from February 7-9 and February 14-16. Caravanning Alicante welcomes you with open arms to dive into the fascinating world of mobile living.

As always, the event will be held at Fira Alacant (IFA), located at Km 731 of the N340 in Elche, just a stone’s throw from Alicante airport and Torrellano train station.

What to Expect:

With over 60 exhibitors, you’ll find the latest innovations in motorhomes, caravans, campers, mobile homes, and everything you need to embrace the nomadic lifestyle. From new and pre-owned vehicles to rentals, accessories, spare parts, and energy solutions – this is the one-stop shop for everything you need to equip your home on wheels.

If you’ve been dreaming of travelling sustainably and freely, this is the event you can’t afford to miss!

Why visit Caravanning Alicante?

  • Save time and money: Meet the top industry suppliers all in one place and take advantage of exclusive deals.
  • Discover the latest trends: Explore cutting-edge technology, design, and sustainability innovations for your travels.
  • Get inspired: Browse through a wide variety of models and configurations to find the perfect caravan or motorhome for your needs.
  • Enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere: Bring the whole family! Recharge with delicious bites at the food trucks or café, and stroll through the market area featuring stands from campsites and other home, food, and lifestyle products. Meet fellow caravanning enthusiasts, swap stories, and discover new travel destinations.

Don’t miss out!

Discounted advance tickets are available on our website www.caravaning-alicante.es or at the event ticket booth. Children under 12 get in free!

Come and be part of the caravanning revolution!

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ryanair scraps flights to two airports in Spain and cuts services to several others over 'excessive fees'
Previous Story

Ryanair scraps flights to two airports in Spain and cuts services to several others over ‘excessive fees’

Caravaning 4
Next Story

Caravanning Alicante: Spaniens beliebte Messe für alles rund ums Caravaning steht in Alicante bevor

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Caravaning 4

Caravanning Alicante: Spaniens beliebte Messe für alles rund ums Caravaning steht in Alicante bevor

Endlich ist es soweit! Die große Caravaning-Familie trifft sich wieder
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city - € 785

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city – € 785,000

On the 8th floor, this 100m2 apartment boasts an approximately