22 May, 2025
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Gandia with pool garage – € 299,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Gandia with pool garage - € 299

These fantastic three-bedroom, two-bathroom new build apartments are the best value for money on the coast of Gandía, just a 40-minute drive from the city of Valencia. The best feature of these apartments is the ample terraces, which allow the maximum amount of light to enter the entire property. There are Key Ready and Off-Plan options. This is a fantastic top floor penthouse apartment with its own private solarium and outdoor covered barbecue area. All properties come with a garage and storage space included in the price. Most of the apartments have panoramic sea views. The resort is… See full property details

Apartment

Gandia, Valencia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,000

