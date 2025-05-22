British woman, 39, dies after plunging over side of lookout spot in Spain

A BRITISH woman died in hospital after falling from the iconic es Jonquet windmill viewpoint in Palma.

The 39-year-old tumbled some 15 metres onto the Santo Domingo de la Calzada square just before 8.30am on Monday.

The Policia Nacional and Palma Policia Local cordoned off the area to allow medical teams to work on the injured Brit.

An ambulance crew performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation to stabilise her condition before taking her to Son Espases Hospital.

Her injuries were described as ‘very serious’ and she died shortly afterwards in the ICU.

The Policia Nacional are carrying out a formal investigation but have already ruled out any foul play.

No further details have been supplied about the woman including whether he was a tourist or a local resident.