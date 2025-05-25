25 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with pool garage – € 320,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with pool garage - € 320

Villa with pool, large garage and 2,278m2 plot. It consists of two floors. On the ground floor is the garage, a second kitchen, bathroom and laundry. This floor is 190 m2. The first one consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living/dining room with fireplace, kitchen and a very large terrace/porch with mountain views. This floor is 178 m2 and it has air conditioning. It is sold furnished. Besides the private pool, there is a BBQ, two horse stables and a small ring for horses. This land is classified as non developed land. The property has mains electricity and water from a well… See full property details

Villa

Oliva, Valencia

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 320,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with pool garage - € 320,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

HIDDEN CORNERS OF SPAIN: Teba and the Scottish Connection

Next Story

The most romantic city in Spain?: Get ready – “Ronda Romántica” is about to happen!

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop