4 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with pool garage – € 320,000

Villa with pool, large garage and 2,278m2 plot. It consists of two floors. On the ground floor is the garage, a second kitchen, bathroom and laundry. This floor is 190 m2. The first one consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living/dining room with fireplace, kitchen and a very large terrace/porch with mountain views. This floor is 178 m2 and it has air conditioning. It is sold furnished. Besides the private pool, there is a BBQ, two horse stables and a small ring for horses. This land is classified as non developed land. The property has mains electricity and water from a well… See full property details

Villa

Oliva, Valencia

4 beds 3 baths

€ 320,000