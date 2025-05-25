The most romantic city in Spain?: Get ready – “Ronda Romántica” is about to happen!

FROM Friday May 30 to Sunday June1, the city of Ronda is going to erupt with artistic and musical events, live drama and children’s activities in celebration of “Ronda Romántica 2025”.

For a decade now, this new festival has been paying tribute to Ronda’s past, particularly to its prominence in the so-called “romantic” age (1800-1830).

It was a time when Ronda became famous for its smugglers and bandits, and writers and artists from all over Europe flocked the City of the Tajo, to enjoy its scenery, cuisine and local colour.

This feria is intended to honour the folk art of that picturesque age.

One of the most attractive aspects of the three-day festival is the participation of the small towns of Ronda’s “comarca” (district): this year, the towns of Arriate, Gaucín, Benaoján, Montejaque, Algatocín, and Cortes de la Frontera will be to the fore.

Photo: Diputacion de Malaga

Everyone is welcome to dress up in 19th-century costume and join in the fun!

It all kicks off with the traditional “pasacalles” (parade through the streets). This will set off at seven in the early evening from the Barrio de San Francisco, and will culminate in front of the church of La Merced.

The parade will be a feast for both eye and ear, with period carriages, displays of horsemanship, mule trains and marching bands.

The whole weekend will include historical re-enactments, based at various sites around town, but principally in a special “atrium” set up in the Alameda park.

You can enjoy “The Life and Death of José María ‘El Tempranillo’”, “Carmen de Ronda”, and “The Burning of Algarrobo” to name just a few dramatic renditions.

Expect to see a lot of Frenchmen slaughtered by musket fire, as Napoleonic troops are driven out of Andalucía, yet again!

If you are in the mood for some serious flamenco, “Ronda Romántica” is where you need to be. On Friday night, Galacho de Málaga will be singing (11pm) and on Saturday night “El Lepe” and Miguel de Tena will be belting out the fandangos (10pm), all in the “Balcones de la Alameda”.

“Coplas” are traditional ballads. There will be two separate coplas recitals in the park. At 1:30 on Saturday afternoon, “Entreamigos” will feature local favourites the Pérez girls, Martha and Ainhoa, accompanied by piano and guitar.

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Ronda

Later, at 8:30, Rocío Alcalá will be singing under the stars.

If you like rich melodies and big voices, you’ll love “coplas”!

For many, the best part of “Ronda Romántica” is the formation dancing. Groups of enthusiasts train all year for this event, and they make a point of learning folk dances of the Romantic period.

Each day of the festival will have displays of folkloric dancing in the Alameda park. On Friday night, starting at 10pm, the “Juan Navarro” group from Torremolinos will perform.

Saturday midday will see two consecutive shows by Ronda’s own “Coros y Danza”, first on the ‘Merced’ stage (12:30) and then in the park (1pm).

On Sunday there will be two further dance spectaculars at midday – in the same locations – featuring the folk-dancing society “La Cimada de Ronda” and the “Doble Giro” Dance Academy, also of Ronda.

For children, there are various treats in store. In the Bas Infante Gardens there will be a children’s procession at 12:30 on Friday, involving “bandit pets” (the mind boggles) and a hand-out of free sweets.

On Saturday, same place and time, the kids can enjoy a “Children’s Gymkhana” and traditional games led by the “Entrebambalinas” theatre group.

One of the big hits of previous years has been the “strolling players”, or “ambientación musical”. We are delighted to announce that this feature of “Ronda Romántica” is being expanded in 2025!

Have you ever heard “Tuna”? No, not the fish (that’s atún): the group of wandering minstrels, dressed in the costumes of Philip II? No?

“Aparejadores of Granada” will be in the streets of Ronda with their lutes and frilly collars, singing in exquisite harmony.

Three or four different bands – brass and other – will be walking around, serenading you as you sample the beer and wine, and check out the period shops and stalls.

Have fun!