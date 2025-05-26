2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool garage – € 299,000

Bright and airy 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment designed for ultimate comfort in an unbeatable natural setting. Just minutes from Denia's bustling center and the stunning Montgó Natural Park, this home offers tranquility and convenience. The spacious and cozy living room flows seamlessly into a fully-equipped separate kitchen, perfect for home chefs. Step out onto the private terrace on the same level and enjoy al fresco dining. Upstairs, a private solarium boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the majestic Montgó Natural Park. Complete with a summer kitchen, it's ideal for… See full property details

Apartment

Dénia, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 299,000