Best Yacht Marinas in Spain

Spain, with its extensive and varied coastline stretching from the rugged Atlantic shores to the sun-drenched Mediterranean and encompassing the idyllic Balearic and Canary Islands, stands as a premier global destination for yachting enthusiasts. The country boasts world-class marinas, each offering a unique blend of modern facilities, exceptional services, and access to vibrant local cultures and breathtaking natural beauty. Whether you’re seeking a glamorous hotspot, a tranquil retreat, or a strategic base for exploration, Spain’s marinas cater to every conceivable need.

Mainland Marinas

Marina Port Vell, Barcelona

Nestled in the heart of Barcelona, Marina Port Vell has transformed into a world-class facility, especially renowned for its superyacht accommodations. It offers berths for vessels up to 190 metres and provides unparalleled city views alongside premium services. Its strategic location allows easy access to Barcelona’s rich cultural attractions, fine dining, and bustling shopping streets. The marina features top-notch amenities including 24/7 security, concierge services, a business hub, and even a heliport.

Valencia Mar, Valencia

Valencia Mar enjoys a fabulous location just a short drive from Valencia’s city centre. Known for its 300 days of sunshine annually, Valencia offers immersive culture, striking architecture, and traditional dining. The marina itself provides a range of facilities, including a yacht concierge, pontoon mooring services, and 24-hour customer service, ensuring guests feel well catered for. It can accommodate yachts up to 120 metres and is situated near Las Salinas Natural Park, offering a relaxed environment.

Puerto Banús, Marbella

A legendary name in luxury, Puerto Banús in Marbella is a hotspot for celebrities and high-end yachts. With over 900 berths, it’s known for its glamorous atmosphere, exclusive boutiques, and vibrant nightlife. This marina is the perfect destination for those looking to experience the opulent side of Spain’s maritime offerings.

Port Tarraco, Tarragona

Located in the UNESCO World Heritage city of Tarragona, Port Tarraco offers world-class service to yachts and superyachts. It prides itself on exclusive customer service, excellent facilities, and an enviable location that blends Roman, medieval, and modern architecture and culture. Visitors can enjoy local delicacies and memorable experiences in this historic setting.

The Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands – Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, and Formentera – are a magnet for yachters, offering stunning coastlines, crystal-clear waters, and a vibrant nautical scene.

Marina Ibiza, Ibiza

More than just a marina, Marina Ibiza embodies the island’s chic lifestyle. It offers 425 berths for yachts up to 110 metres and features excellent facilities, luxury stores (such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci), fine dining venues, and proximity to Ibiza’s renowned nightlife and cultural hotspots. The marina provides five-star services and boasts unparalleled views of Ibiza Town. It is also home to the famous Lío Ibiza, a world-class club and cabaret.

Puerto Portals, Mallorca

Renowned as the Balearics’ most glamorous nautical complex, Puerto Portals is located just 10km from Palma’s city centre. It provides 650 berths for yachts up to 60 metres and offers a wealth of upscale facilities, including designer boutiques, gourmet dining, and exclusive leisure options.

Port Adriano, Mallorca

Port Adriano is one of the most modern marinas in the Mediterranean, located on the southwest coast of Mallorca. It offers 488 moorings for yachts up to 100 metres, with 87 dedicated to luxury yachts and superyachts. The marina is a lively hub with extensive repair and maintenance facilities, a variety of services, and a vibrant atmosphere, surrounded by beautiful beaches.

Mahón Marina, Menorca

Set in the centre of Menorca’s capital, Mahón Marina prides itself on its historic and natural surroundings. It offers a huge range of facilities, including private pontoons, a fuelling station, mooring assistance, boutiques, dining options, and even a diver service. The island’s stunning beaches are famous for their natural beauty.

The Canary Islands

The Canary Islands offer a unique yachting experience with their volcanic landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and pleasant year-round climate, making them an ideal destination for winter cruising and a popular stopover for Atlantic crossings. The islands boast over 30 ports and marinas with modern installations.

Puerto Calero, Lanzarote

Established in 1989, Puerto Calero has grown into a picturesque and impressive marina with 450 berths, some capable of accommodating superyachts. It features a beautiful waterfront lined with restaurants, bars, cafes, and designer shops. Calero Marinas, a family-run group, emphasises professional services and good facilities, often hosting international yachting events.

Marina La Gomera, San Sebastián de La Gomera

This marina in the capital of La Gomera is within easy reach of the city centre and can accommodate yachts up to 20 metres. It provides essential services such as a fuelling station, dining options, a supermarket, and 24-hour security. The marina is praised for its excellent assisted mooring service and welcoming staff.

Marina Santa Cruz, Tenerife

Located adjacent to the bustling centre of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Marina Santa Cruz offers berths for yachts up to 72 metres. As the island’s main port, yacht supplies, provisions, repair, and maintenance services are readily available.

Marina Rubicón, Lanzarote

Situated in Playa Blanca on Lanzarote’s sun-drenched south coast, Marina Rubicón offers a relaxing base with 320 berths for boats from 8 to 50 metres. Guests can enjoy pool access, shopping, restaurants, and water sports on-site, with beautiful beaches within walking distance. It is recognised for its efficient management and comprehensive services.

Choosing Your Spanish Marina

Spain’s marinas offer an impressive array of choices for discerning yachters. From the cosmopolitan allure of Barcelona and the glamorous appeal of Marbella and Ibiza to the tranquil beauty of Menorca and the year-round sailing haven of the Canary Islands, there is a perfect Spanish marina for every taste and requirement.