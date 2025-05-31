2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Torre del Mar with pool garage – € 420,000

Beautiful penthouse for sale in Torre del Mar, Costa del Sol, Axarquía, Málaga. 70 m2 built + 77 m2 terrace, hot/cold air conditioning, barbecue. Fully furnished, with separate kitchen, beautiful sea views. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 with shower and another with hydromassage bathtub. Complex with communal pool. Underground parking space and storage room included in the price. Close to shops, supermarket, cafeteria, shops. , beach bars… Next to the beach. In compliance with decree 218/2005 of October 11, of the Junta de Andalucía, which approves the regulations on consumer information in… See full property details

Penthouse

Torre del Mar, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 420,000