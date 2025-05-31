Measles alert continues in the Costa del Sol – including in these tourist hotspots 

Health authorities in Andalucia are grappling with six active measles outbreaks, with the Costa del Sol among the affected regions.

As of late May, the total number of confirmed cases in the region has reached 83, with five new cases reported in the last week alone.

In Malaga province, several tourist hotspots have been impacted.

READ MORE: Two women arrested in Madrid for running a ‘jihad academy that trained females in the ways of the Islamic State’ – Olive Press News Spain

A family outbreak involving five cases has been identified, including four family members and one hospital-acquired infection.

Red spots on a child caused by measles. (Photo: Cordon Press)

Additionally, an outbreak in Velez-Malaga, imported from Morocco, has resulted in two confirmed cases and two probable cases among healthcare workers at La Axarquia Hospital.

Mijas has also experienced outbreaks, with cases reported in both a nursery and a secondary school.

The initial outbreak at the nursery involved nine unvaccinated children, all of foreign origin. Subsequently, two unvaccinated students under the age of 13 were confirmed to have measles at a local secondary school.

READ MORE: Uproar forces German estate agency to sheepishly scrap advert that ‘trivialised’ Mallorca’s housing crisis – Olive Press News Spain

Despite high vaccination coverage in Malaga province – approximately 97% of children have received the MMR vaccine – the disease has found footholds among unvaccinated individuals and those with unknown vaccination status.

Notably, only 2% of the confirmed cases had documented vaccination histories.

The regional health ministry has activated surveillance and alert protocols, including contact tracing and offering vaccinations to susceptible individuals.

Authorities emphasize the importance of vaccination, especially for travelers and residents in affected areas, to prevent further spread of this highly contagious disease.

Visitors to the Costa del Sol are advised to ensure their vaccinations are up to date and to be vigilant for symptoms such as fever, cough, and rash.

Early detection and isolation are key to controlling the outbreaks and safeguarding public health in these popular tourist destinations.