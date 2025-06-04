IN PICS: Bowling alleys, five Ferraris and a British owner: Inside Spain’s most expensive villa 

A British tycoon’s Marbella mansion has hit the market for a staggering €70 million, making it the most expensive house for sale in Spain.

The jaw-dropping Villa Bellagio sits in Sierra Blanca, the country’s most exclusive private urbanisation, and boasts amenities that would make Roman emperors weep with envy.

READ MORE: Shock for Spain’s Costa del Sol as 30% of British tourists say they won’t be going back – Olive Press News Spain

The mystery Brit owner keeps five Ferraris in his garage, including one worth €3.5 million that has covered just 57 kilometres.

Built in just two years and completed in 2022, the three-storey behemoth sprawls across 5,500 square metres on a 14,000 square metre plot.

The owner threw his daughter’s wedding here for 400 guests the day after completion.

The mansion’s centrepiece is a spectacular fountain that’s an exact replica of the famous Bellagio Hotel’s display in Las Vegas.

It shoots water, music and lights in perfect synchronisation to any tune you fancy.

Inside, there are 13 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, four separate kitchens, and the master bedroom alone measures 130 square metres.

The walk-in wardrobes are so massive they could house entire Spanish families.

The basement features a thousand square metres of pure entertainment including professional bowling alleys, a billiards room, table football, air hockey, and a 22-seat cinema with reclining seats that put premium UK cinemas to shame.

The British owner, who has three daughters and several grandchildren, collects mansions around the world like others collect stamps.

He pops over to Marbella for just a few days or weeks at a time, leaving the day-to-day running to Danielle, a British expat who’s been his right-hand woman for four years.

“I come here to work,” laughs Danielle, who controls everything from her mobile phone – from raising blinds to heating the indoor pool by a single degree.

“There are cameras everywhere, but I know my boss wouldn’t mind if I fancied a dip.”

The property also features two swimming pools: one outdoors stretching 22 metres, and a heated indoor number where you can swim against the current.

READ MORE: WATCH: Calima returns to southern Spain to create spectacular red sunset – but were forest fires in Canada to blame? – Olive Press News Spain

With Puerto Banus practically on the doorstep and views stretching to Gibraltar and the Moroccan coast, this is luxury living at its most ridiculous.

The only question is: who’s got €70 million burning a hole in their back pocket?

All photos belong to villabelaggiomarbella.com