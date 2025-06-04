Shock for Spain’s Costa del Sol as 30% of British tourists say they won’t be going back 

THREE out of ten British tourists have said that they will not return to Spain’s Costa del Sol after having visited, according to a report from Travellyze.

More than 20,000 Brits were surveyed to analyse their tourism behaviours.

The results are shocking to say the least, especially for the Costa del Sol, since the UK is their primary market, both in terms of volume of visitors and average expenditure per stay.

Despite these results, there’s no immediate need to panic for the tourism sector, since the Costa del Sol remains the best-rated sun and beach destination in Europe, according to the survey.

The Costa del Sol remains one of the biggest tourism markets

This can be backed up by numbers, since the Costa del Sol received nearly 14.5 million foreign visitors last year.

The Costa del Sol has been working on more tourism offers, but the most popular destinations for tourists remain the beach and the sea.

“Our climate and coastline are differential advantages that position us strongly in international markets,” said tourism expert Esperanza Gonzalez in La Razon.

This makes the Costa del Sol one of the top tourist destinations in the world, while also being known as a traditional sun and beach destination.