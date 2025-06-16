British president of Mallorca cancer charity awarded BEM in King’s Birthday Honours

ANGELA McGrath, the president of the Cala Nova Cancer Care charity shop in Mallorca, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Since opening the shop in Cala Nova in 2011, Angela and her team have touched the lives of countless cancer patients and their families.

Her perseverance and tireless work has resulted in the store raising and donating over half a million euros to various cancer charities in Mallorca.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said: “The best part of the UK-Spain partnership are the people who make it better. Angela is one of those, through her dedication, compassion, and support for cancer patients and their families in Mallorca.”

“She is an example to us all and I am delighted that she has been honoured with a British Empire Medal,” he added.

Angela McGrath said: “14 years ago, I opened the Cala Nova Cancer Care charity shop with two of my closest friends, Eileen and Anna Lisa, in remembrance of friends and family who had been touched by cancer.”

“I am so honoured to receive this award on behalf of our charity shop, which would not be what it is today without all our amazing volunteers and the support from donations we receive,” she continued.

“My dream is that one day a cure will be found to help fight this terrible disease.”