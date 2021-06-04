CALA NOVA Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin has helped raise over €400,000 for various cancer charities since it opened and most recently donated €18,000.

Volunteers at the charity shop work tirelessly and without any pay to help support four local cancer charities, AECC, DIME, Cancer Support Group and Aspanob, which received a donation of €12,000 at Christmas.

The Association Española Contra El Cancer Junta De Balears, AECC, which looks after people on the island suffering from cancer received a cheque for €12,000.

Felix Martin, President of DIME, and Marie Timlin, co-ordinator, were also handed a cheque for €3,000. The organisation has 55 volunteers who provide palliative support.

Volunteers at the Calanova charity shop

“The money raised through the charity shop is invaluable to us and the people we support,” said Marie.

Krista Hyer, accepted a cheque on behalf of Cancer Support Group for €3,000 which will be used to provide Spanish translators for cancer patients throughout their medical appointments.

She said: “We are very grateful for the donation which will be used to provide counselling and nutritional advice. We also work closely with social services to assist with financial support if patients are unable to work.”

The charity shop is run by Angela McGrath and a team of volunteers who all have the same desire to help people with cancer in the Balearics.

“I would like to thank all the amazing people who support us with all their donations,” said Angela who opened the shop in 2011. “Also all of our wonderful volunteers who donate their time freely.”

As well as financial donations the shop helped with the refurbishment of both palliative patients lounges in Son Espases and Clinica Juan March repainting them and supplying new inside and outdoor furniture and a special sun awning for the palliative terrace in the Hospital General Palma.

The volunteers and shop were recognised by Calvia Town Hall for their help within the community and also honored to receive awards from AECC, ASPANOB and DIME for their support over the past nine years.

Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop, 354 Joan Miro/izq. 1 Luziargo, San Agustiin, is constantly in need of donations of furniture, bedding, clothing and bric-a-brac. If anyone would like to volunteer some of their time contact Angela McGrath 971 708 664.