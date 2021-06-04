SPAIN has been told off today(June 4) by the European Commission for allowing non-EU visitors into the country without a negative COVID test.

But the EU body has no apparent legal standing to enforce a non-compulsory accord between its member countries over ‘allowing in’ people from non-EU territories.

An agreed ‘recommendation’ was reached by all 27 EU member countries over arrivals from outside the EU producing a negative PCR test though fully-vaccinated visitors would be exempt.

As from May 24, people arriving in Spain from the UK do not need to prove that they are clear of the coronavirus.

The EU has produced a limited list of countries where visitors on ‘non-essential trips’ can enter enter an EU-member territory.

That list, which has Australia, Israel, and Japan on it, does not include the UK, but Spain views UK arrivals as coming from a ‘safe’ country, and therefore not needing proof that they are COVID-free.

In a news conference comment aimed at Spain, European Commission chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, said: “It is your responsibility but we ask for consistency for the good of the citizens of the European Union.”

The ‘recommendation’ agreement states that ‘no member state should decide to lift travel restrictions over a non-EU country unless it is done in a co-ordinated manner’.

The EU is scheduled to introduce its COVID-19 travel passport next month allowing freedom of movement across its 27 countries by residents of member states.

READ MORE SPAIN PLANS TO WELCOME ALL VACCINATED TOURISTS FROM JUNE 7