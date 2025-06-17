4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool – € 595,000

Beautiful villa with solar panels, cozy garden and pool in a residential area near Calonge The house was built in 2005 on a 492 m² plot and is distributed over two floors. Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious hallway with access to the bedrooms and bathrooms. On this floor, there are two double bedrooms with a shared bathroom with shower, and a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with bathtub. There is also a large room on this floor that can be converted into an additional bedroom. Going down the stairs through the hallway, you reach a spacious living room with fireplace and air… See full property details

Townhouse

Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona

4 beds 3 baths

€ 595,000