Serial tyre slasher, 54, seized in the Costa del Sol after hitting 20 cars

A TYRE slasher operating in Benalmadena has been caught after an off-duty Policia Nacional officer saw him in action.

The 54-year-old man was spotted in the early hours of Monday morning in the Torrequebrada district of the Costa del Sol town

The policeman saw the man merrily working his way down Avenida Estrella del Mar puncturing car tyres.

The off-duty officer called the 091 control room which despatched cars to catch the felon.

Benalmadena Policia Local patrols in the area saw him in the area and found him in possession of a quad key used in his vandalism spree.

Officers toured round the urbanisation and counted up to 20 cars with flat tyres in several streets.

Most had two tyres punctured, though some had a full set of four slashes.

The superficial search means that authorities have not ruled out other cars being affected by the slasher.

His car was parked up in the area and its not known what triggered his bizarre behaviour.