Easyjet cabin crews to strike at start of summer season in Spain

PASSENGERS could face disruption as Easyjet cabin crew staff based in Spain are set to go on strike towards the end of June.

The USO has called strike days for June 25, 26 and 27 at the start of the summer season in a dispute over working conditions and salaries.

It is not yet certain what kind of problems or even cancellations that passengers will face in late June.

Spanish labour laws dictate that a ‘minimum service’ has to be provided, even if strikes are called.

There are 657 cabin crew employees at Easyjet’s bases in Barcelona, Alicante-Elche, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca- serving 21 aircraft.

The strikes may not yet happen as Spain’s arbitration service, SIMA, has called both parties in for talks.

The USO says salary differences between crew members at Spanish bases and those for Easyjet staff in the rest of Europe show massive differences of between 30% and 200%.

Pier Luigi Copello from the USO at Easyjet Spain said: “The staff wants decent, fair and equitable working conditions in line with the European standards that Easyjet has in other countries, in the face of the exorbitant increase in the cost of living in Spain.”

The USO states there has been ‘total disagreement’ on an essential issue like pay within their collective agreement talks with Easyjet.