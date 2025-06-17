Five alternative holiday venues for those looking to pass on Spain this summer

WHERE is the best holiday destination other than Spain?

Huffpost spoke with several travel experts to find out:

Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

“The southeastern European nation has a long coastline that has everything from large cities (like Varna and Burgas) to charming, old villages (such as Sozopol),” co-founder of The World Was Here First Michael Rozenbilt said.

“There’s excellent tourism infrastructure, countless sprawling, sandy beaches, and plenty of sunshine to enjoy… and you won’t have to pay too much for a great room and a nice meal.”

READ MORE: Discover these two famous wine producing regions just a short hop from Madrid

Albania’s Riviera

“You could look at the Albanian Riviera – it’s way cheaper than you think,” travel advisor Stacie Vinson said.

“Places like Himarë or Dhermi have proper beach town vibes. Himarë is quiet and cheap, and Dhermi is just like Santorini – probably the most expensive in Albania, but costs next to nothing in front of Greece or Italy.”

It’s easily accessible from Corfu via a short ferry and a taxi ride.

Montenegro

“Historic towns like Kotor and Budva, dramatic mountains that tumble into the sea, and beachside dinners that won’t drain your holiday budget are all things you can expect if you visit Montenegro,” CEO of recreational fishing charter company Fishing Booker Vukan Simic said.

His company has been seeing an increase in UK holidaymakers choosing Montenegro as a “laid-back, affordable alternative to pricier coastal destinations.”

North Macedonia

“Ohrid has lakes and mountains and is very charming and cheap,” Vinson said.

“Locals are very welcoming, and they will even point you towards decent accommodations for as little as £30 a night! Villa Varosh is where I stayed with my husband, a lovely place indeed.”

It can be harder to find direct flights to North Macedonia from the UK, however.

Cluj in Romania

“The thing with Cluj is that you’re close to nature even if you’re in the middle of the city. And just 30 km away you will find Turda Salt Mine, which is now an amusement park,” Vinson said. She visited the Romanian city last year.

“Proved to be a very cheap and memorable trip for me!”

READ MORE: Spain’s flamingo paradise: Discover Fuente de Piedra’s art & nature in Malaga