Discover these two famous wine producing regions just a short hop from Madrid

JUST outside of Spain’s capital, you’ll find vast agricultural lands, rolling hills and history all to be enjoyed with some of the country’s best wine in hand.

To the southeast of Madrid, you’ll find the Las Vegas and Alcarria regions, made up of municipalities such as Aranjuez, Villarejo de Salvanés, and Carabaña.

“These municipalities contribute greatly to its history and generate tourist appeal due to their surroundings, authenticity, and simplicity,” the region’s tourist specialist Soraya Belinchón told 20minutos.

More than half of the wine produced under the Vinos de Madrid sign of origin is grown and made in these two regions.

The landscapes are also covered with olive trees, and you can taste different varieties of the oils produced in ancient olive oil mills. For example, at Oleum Laguna in Villaconejos you can sample different tastes of oils while you are toured around the premises to learn about the production process.

To learn even more about the agriculture of the region, stop by La Almazara, the Olive Oil Museum in Brea de Tajo, where you can also take part in workshops.

Local produce is offered at restaurants throughout the region, many will specifically featuring zero-mile ingredients on the menus where the food was harvested that morning.

As you travel through the regions, you’ll pass through historic villages that offer a glimpse into Spain’s past. White-washed walls, cottages, cave dwellings and Castilian squares all a different sight from bustling Madrid.

Take the Ciempozuelos to Villar del Olmo route and you’ll pass through seas of wheat and waving poppies.

If you enjoy travelling at a slower pace, there are numerous cycling and hiking trails across the regions, where you can pass through orchards, and ride next to the Tajo, Jarama, and Tajuña rivers, stopping for a dip to cool off.

