14 Jun, 2025
14 Jun, 2025
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool garage – € 395,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Calonge i Sant Antoni with pool garage - € 395

Located in the quiet, newly renovated Mas Pere urbanization in the municipality of Calonge, this charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-level home has everything you need to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. Just 10 minutes by car from the beaches of Sant Antoni de Calonge, it offers comfort, space, and a sunny, relaxed setting. The house features two double bedrooms, one of them en suite, and a single room that is perfect as an office, dressing room, or guest room. The spacious living-dining area connects seamlessly with the open kitchen, creating a bright and functional space. Outside… See full property details

Villa

Calonge i Sant Antoni, Girona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 395,000

