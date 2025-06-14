Do YOU live in the most sexually active province in Spain’s Andalucia?

New study reveals surprising results about bedroom habits across the region – but which lesser-known province takes the crown?

WHILE everyone might be rushing to live in Malaga or Cadiz, if you want to be active in the sack then perhaps you should look to one of Andalucia’s lesser-heralded provinces.

Jaen has just been crowned the most sexually active in Andalucia, according to a new national study.

The research, carried out by sexual health experts Diversual in April 2025, has revealed some rather eye-opening statistics about Spain’s bedroom habits.

And the results show that Jaen residents are getting frisky an impressive 8.06 days per month on average – making it not only Andalucia’s randiest province, but the second most active in the entire country.

Only Teruel managed to pip Jaen to the post, with residents there managing 8.10 days of passion per month.

The comprehensive study, based on responses from 4,794 people aged between 18 and over 60, was designed by attractively job-titled sexologists Lucía Jiménez and Bárbara Montes from the Diversual team to analyse multiple aspects of Spanish sexual behaviour.

But it’s not just Jaen flying the flag for Andalucia.

The region as a whole is clearly keeping busy between the sheets, with six out of eight provinces scoring well above the national average of 6.3 days per month.

After Jaen’s impressive showing, Malaga comes in second place within Andalucia with 7.11 days monthly, followed closely by Granada at 7.07 days.

Almería and Cadiz are tied at 7.06 days each, whilst Huelva records a respectable 6.84 days per month.

Sevilla, perhaps surprisingly given its size and nightlife reputation, sits at 6.56 days monthly.

Meanwhile, Cordoba brings up the rear as Andalucia’s least amorous province, with just 5.30 days per month – the only Andalucian province to fall below the national average.

At a national level, the top five most sexually active provinces are Teruel, Jaen, Caceres (8.01 days), Ciudad Real (7.88 days), and Avila (7.79 days).

Poor old Girona languishes at the bottom of the table with just five days of activity per month.

So whether you’re a long-term Andalucian resident or considering a move to Spain’s steamiest region, it seems the south is definitely where the action is. Just remember – it’s not a competition… or is it?