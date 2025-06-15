Spain’s flamingo paradise: Discover Fuente de Piedra’s art & nature in Malaga

DO you like flamingos? If so, there’s a town in Malaga you need to visit!

Only 35 miles north of Malaga city, the town of Fuente de Piedra has a lot of real flamingos, and now some fun imitations!

A huge lake on the town’s edge is home to thousands of the wild birds.

To get to Fuente de Piedra, from either Malaga or Sevilla, just take the A-92 trunk road. The flamingos no longer just fly: now they wave, cook, and even ride motorcycles!

This is the welcome message of the new tourism project Pa’ flamenco, mi pueblo (Flamingo, my town), which transforms the town centre into a promenade filled with art, humour, and biodiversity.

There’s an influx of people every year who come to explore for the first time, or return to enjoy the birdlife of the largest wetland in Andalucia.

Indeed it’s one of the most important in the Mediterranean: the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra Nature Reserve, which boasts the largest flamingo colony on the Iberian Peninsula.

The main attraction of the Pa’ flamenco mi pueblo project are the human-sized birds, some measuring six feet tall, installed in various locations throughout the town.

They form a route and, at the same time, are part of a game designed for the whole family. The figures have a letter drawn on them, which together form a very meaningful word.

As explained by the Town Council, those who discover them can write it in the space provided in the information brochure and hand it in to the Tourist Office, thus entering a prize draw.

On the Avenida de Andalucia, the main entrance to the town, visitors encounter the flamingo Explorer, who is checking the growth of two chicks, similar to those studied during the traditional summer ringing.

The tour continues toward Calle Ancha, stopping at the doors of the Town Hall, where another of the flamingos also welcomes visitors, wearing a dress that pays homage to this town and also recalls its status as one of Spain’s Magical Towns.

In front of the Town Hall, visitors can see the Motorcyclist. This figure, which can be accompanied in a vehicle, promotes the Motorcycle Ribbon Race that this municipality organises around its summer fair at the end of July.

In the Plaza de la Constitución, next to the fountain that gives this town its name (Fuente de Piedra = ‘stone fountain’), is another of the project’s protagonists, next to some letters that invite the traveller to take a photo.

And opposite this point, on the corner of Juan Carlos I Street, are the Lovers, whose necks and beaks form a heart.

Continuing along this road and turning onto Calle la Iglesia, the Cook is preparing the traditional maja porra (thick tomato soup), so typical, along with the sangria tasting, of one of the town’s most important days: September 8.

The route continues to the park, where a pair of Grandfather flamingos can be found.

The children’s space in the Visitors’ Centre is dedicated to Pablo Raez and features a flamenco dancer named Deportista, who commemorates a young man from Malaga who died of leukemia in 2017 and promoted bone marrow donation.

Next to this space is another of Fuente de Piedra’s attractions, its Giant Bench, measuring 2.3 metres high by 4 metres long, which is ideal for a family or group photo.

“This idea was born to highlight the natural heritage of the town, because we are fortunate to have the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra, and also to highlight the cultural, artistic, and festive heritage we have. It’s a creative, visual route that offers a dynamic connection between the lagoon nature reserve and the town centre,” says Mayor Siro Pachon.

Pachon also made it clear that this initiative is ‘a starting point’ for continuing to advance this line of actions that promote the town, as well as other initiatives in this area such as the new Tourist Office and, of course, the restoration of rail transport, which Fuente de Piedra has