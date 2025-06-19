19 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Jun, 2025 @ 13:55
·
2 mins read

Want to live alone? This is how much you should be earning in Spain to pull it off

by

LIVING solo in Spain doesn’t come cheap, especially if you’re eyeing the major cities and popular resorts where most people look to settle.

A new study by property portal Idealista has revealed the stark financial reality facing single people trying to secure their own place, with the figures showing a dramatic difference between buying and renting across the country.

According to the research, a single person needs to earn at least €18,080 net annually to buy a studio apartment in Spain – but that’s only half the story. 

READ MORE: Madrid vs Barcelona: Two titanic cities being squeezed in the grip of Spain’s housing crisis

While the salary requirement might seem manageable, buyers must also have managed to save up a staggering €40,480 up front to cover the 20% deposit plus approximately 10% in additional costs including taxes and fees.

The study calculated these figures using the widely accepted rule that housing costs shouldn’t exceed 30% of your income, a benchmark used by financial advisors across Europe.

The €18,080 salary covers monthly mortgage payments of around €452 for an average studio priced at €134,935, but the substantial upfront savings requirement highlights just how out-of-reach homeownership has become for single people. 

READ MORE: Malaga continues to hand out new tourist apartment permits despite housing backlash

Those opting to rent their own place should be looking to earn €32,000 a year – a pipe dream for most workers in Spain.

In fact, the rental market tells a different story entirely. 

Studio apartments across Spain average €800 per month, hence the need for that €32,000 annual salary to stay within the recommended spending threshold.

Madrid emerges as the most expensive city for single buyers, where you’ll need to earn €32,160 net annually just to qualify for a mortgage, not including the substantial deposit required. 

Palma follows closely behind at €31,560, making these the only two Spanish cities where single buyers need more than €30,000 annually.

Other expensive cities for purchasing include San Sebastián (€27,480), Valencia (€27,120), Granada (€26,360), and Barcelona (€26,280). 

READ MORE: Pedro Sanchez’s proposed Spanish housing law is a timebomb – and he knows it

Surprisingly, Barcelona ranks lower than expected for purchases, though this changes dramatically when it comes to rentals.

At the other end of the spectrum, Santander offers the most affordable option for single buyers, requiring just €9,240 net annually, followed by Tarragona (€9,640) and Ciudad Real (€10,040).

The rental market paints an even grimmer picture, with Barcelona topping the charts at a whopping €47,000 net annual income required to rent a studio. 

This makes the Catalan capital significantly more expensive than Madrid (€40,880) and Valencia (€40,000) for renters.

Those looking for more affordable rental options should consider Ciudad Real, where €16,400 annually suffices, or Palencia at €18,000.

Looking at provinces rather than individual cities, the Balearic Islands demand the highest salaries for buyers at €30,440 net annually, while Madrid province requires €28,040. 

For renters, Barcelona province leads at €44,160, followed by the Balearics at €40,000 and Madrid at €39,000.

The most affordable provinces for single buyers are Zamora (€7,440), Cáceres (€9,240) and Jaén (€9,520), whilst Cáceres and Jaén also offer the cheapest rental options at €16,000 each.

The research highlights the challenging reality facing young professionals and anyone seeking independence in Spain’s major urban centres, where salaries often lag behind the income requirements revealed in this study. 

For British expats considering a move to Spain, these figures provide crucial insight into the financial planning required, particularly for those not planning to share accommodation.

The study’s methodology focused on studio apartments – the most affordable housing option – making the findings particularly relevant for first-time buyers, young professionals, and anyone prioritising location over space in Spain’s competitive property market.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s luxury property market continues to go loco – these are the areas where prices have shot up the most

Latest from Lead

Go toTop