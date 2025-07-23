Spain’s tourism boom prices out locals from their own holiday resorts

BY JOSIE SHARP

AS temperatures soar in the summer months, tourists are not the only ones dreaming of the coast, but it is becoming impossible for the average Spanish family.

According to Cetelem Observatory, the national average holiday budget for two people is €1225, yet the cheapest plane and hotel package to Mallorca is €736 per person for a week at a two-star hotel.

Spaniards face an even tougher challenge when planning a week-long seaside escape visit to Menorca or Ibiza, which have a €1000 price tag.

In July and August, the average flight to Costa del Sol from Madrid costs €170, just €70 less than a flight to Bali, prompting many locals to book international holidays over domestic destinations.

Raul Gonzalez, CEO of Barcelo Hotel Group for Europe, Middle East and Africa told El Pais ‘Spaniards are more likely to travel abroad because Spain has become more expensive as a destination.’

Every summer, millions of tourists flock to Spain’s idyllic beaches, and Caixa Bank’s research predicts a 2.7% growth in the country’s tourism sector, pushing it to 13.1% and overtaking pre-pandemic records.

Costa del Sol, Costa Brava and Costa Blanca have become tourist hotspots in recent years, fuelling an economic boom in these regions.

Since 2023, flight prices to these popular destinations in Spain have risen by 16–68%, with hotel rates increasing by 2–26%, proving vacation prices are simply too expensive for many families.

However, the growing number of tourists has raised concerns about expats taking over these regions in summer, lowering the quality of life for locals and driving up housing prices.

Despite the economic benefits tourism brings, citizen-led protests and a rise in tourism-phobia have appeared, with many Andalusian mayors voicing their support to introduce a tourist tax.

Last week, the mayors of Granada, Sevilla and Malaga defended the need for a tourist tax to strike a balance between the daily lives of residents and the growing numbers of visitors to their cities.

The dizzying rise in the amount of tourists could soon see Spain overtake France as the world’s most visited country, with 94 million international arrivals last year.

Although fewer locals are opting for domestic holidays, more than two-thirds of Spaniards still travel internationally in the summer months, according to Mabrian.

