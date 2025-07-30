30 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jul, 2025 @ 16:46
·
1 min read

Five Hospitalised After Fire Erupts at Marbella Beach Bar

by
File photo. Murcia firefighters. Photo X

By Adam Husicka

Emergency crews rushed to Nagüeles beach in Marbella just before midday on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a two-storey beach bar, leaving several people needing medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

The blaze prompted a rapid response from firefighters as well as Local and National Police, who were alerted by witnesses around 11:55am. 

According to emergency services, the building, located directly on the beachfront, quickly filled with smoke, leading to an urgent rescue and medical operation inside the premises.

Paramedics treated seven individuals at the scene. 

Five were later taken to Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital, and two additional men were also affected by the smoke but were not hospitalised.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters carried out ventilation and extraction procedures to clear lingering smoke from the building and ensure no further flare-ups occurred. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been made public, and no further updates have been given on the condition of those affected.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Minister of Labour, Yolanda Díaz, and Education, Pilar Alegría, at a press conference after the Council of Ministers meeting.
Previous Story

Spain’s Andalucia faces €5million fine over mishandling of Language Assistant Programme – leaving hundreds of students in limbo

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop