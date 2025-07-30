Five Hospitalised After Fire Erupts at Marbella Beach Bar

By Adam Husicka

Emergency crews rushed to Nagüeles beach in Marbella just before midday on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a two-storey beach bar, leaving several people needing medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

The blaze prompted a rapid response from firefighters as well as Local and National Police, who were alerted by witnesses around 11:55am.

According to emergency services, the building, located directly on the beachfront, quickly filled with smoke, leading to an urgent rescue and medical operation inside the premises.

Paramedics treated seven individuals at the scene.

Five were later taken to Marbella’s Costa del Sol Hospital, and two additional men were also affected by the smoke but were not hospitalised.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters carried out ventilation and extraction procedures to clear lingering smoke from the building and ensure no further flare-ups occurred.

The cause of the fire has not yet been made public, and no further updates have been given on the condition of those affected.

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.